Thomas Frank believes Brentford are building momentum after seeing off Swansea

Brentford boss Thomas Frank believes the Bees are building momentum after a 3-0 victory at Swansea gave them back-to-back Sky Bet Championship wins for the first time this season.

Said Benrahma, Bryan Mbeumo and a Jake Bidwell own goal saw Brentford claim their first league victory at Swansea for 24 years.

“We talked about this at the start of the season,” Frank said. “New players coming in and finding their way, we knew it would take time to settle in.

“Benrahma was injured at the start of the season, and he is one of the best offensive players in this league.

“He’s had to build that match tempo and match fitness, but we know at times he’s unplayable.

“It means a lot to get goals from him and Bryan as well as Ollie (Watkins). Teams that meet us, they need to worry about three players.”

Benrahma put Brentford ahead after half-an-hour with a brilliant curling effort and former Bees defender Bidwell put through his own net six minutes later.

French striker Mbeumo scored for the second-successive game after 56 minutes to wrap up the win.

“When we won the ball we were a big counter-attacking threat and created big chances,” Frank said.

“We went for the third goal and after that we more or less controlled the game and didn’t give too many chances away.

“They didn’t believe any more that they could get something from the game.”

Swansea slipped from third to seventh and have not won at the Liberty Stadium since the end of August.

The Swans have picked up only one point from their last four home games and Welsh rivals Cardiff are their next visitors on Sunday.

“It’s only a few days until the next game,” head coach Steve Cooper said.

“This is done. It’s disappointing and it will hurt for a little bit but we have to get on with it.

“It’s a sell-out. It’s a big game we know that.

“I am just pleased we are at home whoever we are playing so we can face up to things and get over some hurdles.

“I am not going to hide away from a poor scoreline at home. Three-nil is never a good thing in any way, shape or form.

“They were three really disappointing goals we conceded. We were way too passive, and if you are like that at this level you will get punished.”