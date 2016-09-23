Three Burnley players sign new contracts

Burnley have handed new contracts to trio Kevin Long, Dean Marney and Stephen Ward.

The players' deals were all due to expire at the end of the 2016-17 season, but they have now signed fresh terms at Turf Moor.

All three have signed agreements that tie them to the club until 2018, Burnley confirmed on Friday.

Their statement read: "Burnley football club is delighted to announce that defenders Stephen Ward and Kevin Long and midfielder Dean Marney have all signed new one-year extensions to their current deals.

"All three players are now contracted to the club until the summer of 2018."

Both Marney and Ward have played all five of Burnley's Premier League games so far this season, while Long is yet to appear in the top-flight.