Three Chiefs stars name in Caf Champions League TOTW

Three Kaizer Chiefs stars have been selected in this week’s Caf Champions League Team of the Week following a thumping 4-0 win over Simba SC this past Saturday.

Erick Mathoho, Samir Nurkovic and Leonardo Castro were all named in the team following standout performances in what was undoubtedly the side’s biggest victory ever in the competition.

Central defender Mathoho opened the scoring for Chiefs with a towering header before ensuring that Simba didn’t get an away goal throughout the 90 minutes.

This was Mathoho’s sixth goal in the Caf Champions League for Chiefs and, as a result, he surpassed Knowledge Musona’s tally of five in the competition.

Nurkovic, on the other hand, was the main attacking threat for Amakhosi on the day as he scored twice and picked up an assist against Simba. While Castro managed to get only the one goal, it was his work rate which set him apart as he held the ball up well, competed in the air and managed to stretch Simba’s back four for his teammates to penetrate through the middle.

Caf Champions League TOTW in full: