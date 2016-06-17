Three clubs willing to activate Neymar release clause - Ribeiro
Wagner Ribeiro claims a trio of suitors are willing to pay the hefty buy-out clause required to take Neymar away from Barcelona.
Neymar is being followed by three clubs willing to activate his reported €190 million release clause at Barcelona, says his agent Wagner Ribeiro.
Brazil captain Neymar moved to Camp Nou from Santos in 2013 and has two seasons remaining on his five-year contract.
Talks over a new deal have continually stalled, with links to Paris Saint-German, Manchester United and even Real Madrid subsequently surfacing.
While Ribeiro insists Neymar is happy at Barca, he claims there are three teams primed to activate the buy-out clause in the forward's contract.
"There are three big clubs in the world that want to sign Neymar and pay a clause of [approximately] €200m to Barcelona," Ribeiro told Radio Jovem Pan.
"I cannot say more than this because it is confidential.
"I can only guarantee that Neymar is happy in Barcelona."
