Tiffoney could miss Hamilton clash

Livingston have a fitness doubt over Scott Tiffoney (hamstring) for their Ladbrokes Premiership encounter with Hamilton.

But Chris Erskine is pushing for a comeback after two months out with a pelvic problem.

Cece Pepe, Alan Lithgow, Nicky Devlin and Jack Stobbs remain on the sidelines.

Sam Stubbs and Scott Martin return from suspension for Hamilton after serving one- and two-game bans respectively.

Luke Southwood, the 21-year-old goalkeeper on loan from Reading who made his debut against the Light Blues, will be hoping to keep his place.

Blair Alston, Ciaran McKenna and Ryan Fulton (all knee) remain on the sidelines.

Livingston provisional squad: Sarkic, Lamie, Guthrie, McMillan, Taylor-Sinclair, Odoffin, Bartley, Lawless, Crawford, Jacobs, Lawson, Sibbald, Robinson, Pittman, Dykes, Erskine, Souda, Stewart.

Hamilton provisional squad: Southwood, Fon Williams, Fjortoft, McGowan, Easton, Hamilton, Hunt, McMann, Want, Gogic, Hughes, MacKinnon, Beck, Smith, Cunningham, Oakley, Ogkmpoe, Miller, Moyo, Davies, Gourlay.