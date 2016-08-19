Time running out for Hull, concedes Phelan

Hull City caretaker boss Mike Phelan concedes time is running out if the newly promoted side are to strengthen their squad before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

A tumultuous close-season saw the Tigers lose manager Steve Bruce and fail to sign a single senior player amid fan protests against the club's ownership.

Despite a shock win over champions Leicester City on the opening day of the Premier League season, Phelan is concerned by another quiet week in the transfer market that has preceded Saturday's away match with Swansea City.

"I mentioned last week that it could have been a big week this week but not a lot has happened," he said at his pre-match media conference.

"It doesn't mean to say we haven't done anything in terms of phone calls and searching for players. We have been working hard but getting them over the line has been difficult.

"Everything gets tighter and tighter and the days are ticking away. It's always difficult when you are as late as we are. We are actively trying to bring players in but time is getting short.

"We have one owner, and it's the same one. We are trying to work together to try to improve things at this club. It's not easy. There is the opportunity for this club to be taken over and I have to leave it there. I've only been told that it's ongoing."

Phelan has attempted to concentrate on keeping the Hull squad focused on the trip to Swansea, who also won their first match of the new season when they defeated Burnley.

He added: "We have just got to do our job, which is play football matches. We go with the same group looking to build on the Leicester result.

"The players are ready. They've been a credit to themselves and the club. We are prepared and ready for the challenge we will face."