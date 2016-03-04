Tiredness no excuse for Spurs - Redknapp

Harry Redknapp rubbished claims former club Tottenham may be tiring as they chase an unlikely Premier League title.

Mauricio Pochettino's men sit second in the table and just three points adrift of leaders Leicester City, but suffered a 1-0 loss to West Ham on Wednesday.

Tottenham are also still in the Europa League – facing Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 – leading to suggestions fatigue may play a part as they chase the title.

But Redknapp, who was in charge at White Hart Lane from 2008-2012, said there was no way that could be used as an excuse.

"I think people get carried away with [the idea of] tiredness and use that as an excuse," he said.

"You don't get tired when they've got a chance of winning the Premier League for the first time in Spurs' history.

"I don't think tiredness is going to be a problem."

While Leicester are three points clear at the top, Tottenham (54 points), Arsenal (51), Manchester City (47) and United (47) are chasing.

Ahead of Tottenham hosting Arsenal on Saturday, Redknapp said his former club could end their rivals' title bid.

"It's wide open. Leicester have got a great chance of winning it. So have Tottenham," he said.

"I think if Tottenham beat Arsenal then I can't see Arsenal winning it. That would put them in a very difficult position.

"So Saturday is a real crunch game there. And if Tottenham win it then I could see it [the Premier League] being between them and Leicester."