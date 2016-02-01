Title race may be easier for Leicester - Pellegrini

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini concedes Leicester City may have an advantage in the Premier League title race because of their lighter fixture schedule.

Defeating Aston Villa 4-0 in the FA Cup on Saturday meant Manchester City continued their pursuit of all four major trophies they have entered this season.

Leicester, meanwhile, are already out of both domestic cup competitions and only have the Premier League – which they lead by three points over Pellegrini's side and Arsenal – to focus on.

The former Real Madrid boss maintains he is happy with the position his team are in, but does acknowledge the potential advantage for Claudio Ranieri's men.

"If you ask me if I want to be still in all four competitions, then the answer is yes," said Pellegrini.

"But if you are saying if it is easier when you play less games then maybe – it is a view about Leicester.

"I'm focusing more on my team. We have got to the final of one cup and we have progressed in the other.

"We could be top of the table after the next two games depending on how we play. So if we win the next two games it is probably impossible to have been better.''

Striker Kelechi Iheanacho scored an impressive hat-trick in the win over Villa, but Sergio Aguero and David Silva are both set to return to the team at Sunderland on Tuesday after having a rest in the FA Cup.

Pellegrini said: "Both of them are fit, so probably they will start. We have to decide."

Following the Sunderland game, Manchester City welcome Leicester to the Etihad Stadium for a crunch title battle on Saturday.