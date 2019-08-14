Tottenham concerned about losing Toby Alderweireld for nothing – so will welcome offers

Tottenham fear they will lose Toby Alderweireld on a free transfer when his contract expires next June, report the Daily Mirror.

A clause in the Belgian's current deal made him available for £25m until July 25.

However, no club took advantage of that cut-price fee, and Spurs did not receive any serious bids all summer.

Alderweireld now looks set to remain in north London until next year, when he will be able to leave for nothing.

Although the former Atletico Madrid man is an integral part of Mauricio Pochettino's team, Tottenham were willing to listen to offers this summer to avoid losing him on a free at the end of the season.

Alderweireld, who currently has no intention of extending his Spurs stay, will be able to negotiate with foreign clubs in January.

