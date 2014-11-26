Toloi confident Sao Paulo can overturn deficit

Brazilian powerhouse Sao Paulo were beaten 1-0 in the opening leg last week, with Luis Ruiz's 35th-minute strike giving the Colombians victory and the lead in their two-legged tie.

South America's second-tier club competition represents Sao Paulo's only chance to win silverware this season after Cruzeiro wrapped up the Brazilian Serie A with two games to spare on Sunday.

And Sao Paulo defender Toloi believes Muricy Ramalho's men have enough quality ahead of Wednesday's return leg at the Estadio Cicero Pompeu de Toledo.

"We are well prepared. Muricy [Ramalho] didn't use some of the guys in the last round of the league - that was good as we were in a tough sequence of games," Toloi said.

"Now we are only focused on this game, players are fresh, training session was good today. [Alan] Kardec also trained today and he is very important.

"We are completely focused on this match."

Toloi added: "It will be a tough game, they are a quality side with good players.

"But as I said our team is in a good moment, we had time for training and resting well after the first leg. We are prepared to a good game and to fight for qualification."

Sao Paulo came out on top on the two previous occasions they played Nacional in Brazil, and Toloi feels star loanee Kaka holds the key to success against the visitors.

"Kaka is a former world best player and he is always one of the first to get to work. This is an example to the youngsters," the 24-year-old said.

"I am not that young anymore, but he is also an example for me and he gives us more confidence for tomorrow's match.

"We are a good team, having a good moment and if we play focused we will get the result we need."