Tomkins eager to face Liverpool strikeforce

Sam Allardyce's men travel to Anfield without a win in their last three away Premier League games, while Liverpool have won their last four top-flight matches at home - scoring 16 goals in the process.

Saturday's visitors will also be tasked with keeping Suarez, who scored four times on Wednesday against Norwich City, and Liverpool's host of attacking talent quiet.

However, Tomkins is confident his side can get something out of the game and believes their goalless draw in the same fixture last season will give them an edge.

"We got a good result at their place last season and hopefully we can get more of the same," the defender told the club's official website.

"Everybody definitely wants to play against the top players and it's no different for myself.

"That's how you test yourself, by playing against world-class players, and that's what Liverpool have got."

West Ham's last win on the road in the league came in October, with a 3-0 victory over Tottenham, and Tomkins is eager to pick up more points away from Upton Park, starting this weekend.

"We know we have got a good away result this season at Spurs, so we know it can happen against a team like Liverpool," he added.

"They are doing well, but they are certainly a team we can beat on our day, don't get me wrong."

West Ham have been boosted by Andy Carroll's return to training this week after a foot injury, although he is unlikely to face his former club.