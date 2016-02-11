Tomkins to miss five weeks with calf injury

West Ham's defensive problems have intensified after Slaven Bilic confirmed James Tomkins will miss the next five weeks with a calf injury.

Tomkins was substituted after 61 minutes during West Ham's 1-0 defeat to Southampton last weekend, and was absent for Tuesday's extra-time victory over Liverpool in their FA Cup fourth-round replay.

And the 26-year-old is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines as West Ham look to maintain their fight for a European place, joining Winston Reid, Joey O'Brien and Carl Jenkinson on the treatment table.

"We have a few knocks and a few injuries," Bilic told a media conference.

"Winston Reid and Joey O'Brien have hamstring injuries. They'll have scans today.

"James Tomkins is out for five weeks after the Southampton game so that's three defenders out."