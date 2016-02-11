Tomkins to miss five weeks with calf injury
James Tomkins will miss the next five weeks of West Ham's Premier League season due to a calf problem sustained against Southampton.
West Ham's defensive problems have intensified after Slaven Bilic confirmed James Tomkins will miss the next five weeks with a calf injury.
Tomkins was substituted after 61 minutes during West Ham's 1-0 defeat to Southampton last weekend, and was absent for Tuesday's extra-time victory over Liverpool in their FA Cup fourth-round replay.
And the 26-year-old is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines as West Ham look to maintain their fight for a European place, joining Winston Reid, Joey O'Brien and Carl Jenkinson on the treatment table.
"We have a few knocks and a few injuries," Bilic told a media conference.
"Winston Reid and Joey O'Brien have hamstring injuries. They'll have scans today.
"James Tomkins is out for five weeks after the Southampton game so that's three defenders out."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.