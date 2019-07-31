Toni Duggan signs two-year deal with Atletico Madrid Women

England forward Toni Duggan has signed a two-year contract with Atletico Madrid Women.

The 28-year-old made three appearances for England at this summer’s Women’s World Cup in France, and left Barcelona at the beginning of July.

Duggan said: “This is an amazing opportunity to play for one of the greatest clubs in Europe.

“I had several different offers – from all around the world – but at this stage in my career, I wanted to join a side that is consistently challenging for honours and Atletico’s record is incredible.”

Duggan started her career at Everton before joining Manchester City in 2013.

In two seasons with Barcelona, Duggan score 29 goals in 72 matches and also won the Copa de la Reina and the Copa Catalunya Femenina.

The forward will join up with her new Atletico Madrid Women team-mates on August 5, with the club looking to continue their Primera Division Femenina success.

“I’ve seen this team up close over the last couple of years and they are a real force,” she said.

“They have great players and I want to help them to retain the league and to go further in the Champions League.”

Toni Duggan joined Barcelona after leaving Manchester City (Graham Stuart/PA)

Duggan added: “I played at the Wanda Metropolitano last season in front of 60,000 fans, so I know how much these supporters enjoy women’s football – I was blown away by the atmosphere and their support for the team. It will be a huge honour to play in front of them.

“I have loved living in Spain these past two years and look forward to continuing my journey. I have learned so much as a player in the last two campaigns and feel that I am approaching my prime.

“I want to do the Atletico fans proud and hope that they will get behind me – together we can achieve great things.”