Tony Adams defends Unai Emery and suggests what the real problem at Arsenal is

Former Arsenal captain Tony Adams has leapt to the defence of under-fire manager Unai Emery.

The Spaniard has come under heavy pressure in recent weeks, with Saturday’s 2-0 defeat by Leicester making this the club’s worst start to a season since 1982/83.

A report by the Athletic suggests that Emery retains the backing of the Gunners’ hierarchy despite a run of just two wins in their last 10 Premier League games.

And Adams, who won four league titles during his time with the north Londoners, has instead sought to shift the focus away from the dugout and towards the boardroom and the pitch.

"I think it is easier to blame the manager. I don't think he is doing himself any favours at the moment, with the captaincy situation, for instance," he told Sky Sports.

"Today, he got them organised but they just sat back and dropped so deep. The recruitment has been very poor for some years now.

"You have got to have characters in there. There are not any in the squad. It is difficult for him, he hasn't got the players. The manager must be pulling his hair out.

"We came here expecting a good hiding and they got one. I do not think those players go out on the pitch and believe they will keep a clean sheet and it is infectious."

Arsenal are already eight points adrift of the top four following Saturday’s loss at the King Power Stadium.

Emery is not out of contract until summer 2021, but a break clause in his contract will allow the Gunners to part ways with the former Sevilla boss at the end of the campaign.

And a failure to return Arsenal to the Champions League, either through a top-four finish or victory in the Europa League, could bring Emery’s tenure to an early end.

READ MORE

Granit Xhaka may have played his last game for Arsenal – but how much of this saga could have been avoided?

How Jurgen Klopp replaced Jose Mourinho as Pep Guardiola's greatest opponent

12 hilarious times outfielders went in goal (including the chairman's son