Tony Watt signs one-year extension with Motherwell

Motherwell striker Tony Watt has signed a one-year contract extension.

The former Celtic forward initially joined Well on a short-term deal in February and did enough before the lockdown to prove himself worthy of a one-year contract.

The 26-year-old was on the bench in the opening weeks of the season but has since improved his fitness and earned a starting place, scoring four goals in his last 10 appearances.

Watt are Motherwell’s 12th club and the Coatbridge-born forward feels he has found a place to call home after pledging his future until 2022.

“I’m delighted to have signed another deal,” he told Motherwell’s website.

“The club have been great with me and I was really keen to stay longer. I’m settled and I feel like I am getting better and better here.

“It’s home – and I’m ready to kick on even more.”

Manager Stephen Robinson added: “Tony has been fantastic since he came to the club.

“He has worked his way to fitness to show us the player he is capable of being. He deserves this recognition.

“We will keep pushing Tony to be the best he can be, and I am sure he also will continue to work hard now he sees what he’s capable of.”