Top Brasileirao clubs to offer free loan deals to Chapecoense

Brazil's top clubs have pledged to offer to loan players to Chapecoense for free after the majority of their team were killed in a plane crash.

A total of 75 people have been pronounced dead by authorities after a chartered flight carrying members of the first team and a number of journalists came down in the hills in in the Cerro Gordo area in Colombia.

Brasileirao clubs - including Corinthians, Santos and the newly crowned champions Palmeiras - published a statement of solidarity on Tuesday in which they offered to provide players to Chapecoense and called for them to be made exempt from relegation for the next three seasons.

"Though we are aware of the irreparable damage caused by this terrible event, the clubs understand that now is the moment for unity, support and assistance for Chapecoense," the statement read.

"In this regard, the clubs announce solidarity measures towards Chapecoense, which will consist of, among other things:

"(I) Free loan players for the 2017 season;

"(II) A formal request to the Brazilian Football Confederation for Chapecoense not to be subject to relegation to Serie B of the Brazilian championship for the next three seasons. If Chapecoense finish the championship in the bottom four, the team in 16th place would be relegated.

"This is the minimum gesture of solidarity that is at our disposal at present, but it is endowed with the most sincere objective of reconstructing this institution of Brazilian football, which has been lost."

NOTA OFICIAL Neste momento de perda e de profunda tristeza, nós, presidentes dos clubes brasileiros que publicam essa...

