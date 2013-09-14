Torino coach Ventura fumes at referee

Mario Balotelli spared Milan's blushes as he scored from the spot in injury time to give his side a point after second-half goals from Torino duo Danilo D'Ambrosio and Alessio Cerci had been reduced by Sulley Muntari.

However, Ventura was angered by referee Davide Massa's refusal to allow the home side to bring on a substitute as they struggled to resist Milan's pressure late on.

He said: "I don’t think it’s fair, as we had the substitute ready for several minutes and (Marcelo) Larrondo was down for some time.

"Once the ball went out of play we should have had the right to make the change. Besides which, you can’t just resume play with someone is down for four minutes.

"When Larrondo told us he had a serious injury, we got the substitute ready and were waiting for the referee to give us the all-clear. We had already requested a substitution, as he was down for two or three minutes by that point.

"Maybe we need another meeting with the referees’ association and they can explain to me what happened."

With Torino still reorganising, Milan sub Andrea Poli was fouled in box, giving Balotelli the chance to send Torino keeper Daniele Padelli the wrong way.

"It is difficult to accept, both the result and the lack of this victory Torino absolutely deserved. I say it with great humility, but 2-0 didn’t reflect our domination over Milan tonight," added Ventura.

"There were 30 seconds left when we wanted that substitution, but it was not made. In the last round we lost to Atalanta with a goal everyone said should’ve been disallowed for offside.

"There are huge regrets, especially for the players, as they work hard and have the right to get the result they deserve every now and then.

"This is a positive side with many talented young players and we can grow further. Last season our objective was safety, which we achieved, and this term we want to make space for ourselves in Serie A.

"A win on top of tonight’s performance would have given us a big confidence boost."