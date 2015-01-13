Toronto interested in Sunderland's Altidore

Altidore has struggled in his second stint in the Premier League and the United States international is being linked with a return to his homeland.

Sunderland manager Gus Poyet is reportedly interested in a swap deal, which would see Altidore sent to MLS outfit Toronto in exchange for English sharpshooter Jermain Defoe.

Portland Timbers and New York Red Bulls are also rumoured to be monitoring Altidore's situation and Toronto coach Greg Vanney wants to be involved in discussions with the 25-year-old, who has failed to score a Premier League goal in 2014-15.

"Any time a big-time player is coming back into the league, we want to be in the discussion," Vanney said.

"There are a lot of mechanisms that have to go in place for a lot of those things to happen, but if there's a discussion of a guy who understands the league, who has been successful in the league and can help a team, we want to be at least in the discussion about that. We're not going to hide from that.

"Who knows where that ends up but we're going to be there if there's a discussion to be had.

"That would be said of any player who comes back that can add to our roster and make us a better team."