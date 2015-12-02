Toronto star Giovinco named MLS MVP

Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco has scooped the Major League Soccer MVP award for the 2015 season.

Italy international Giovinco enjoyed a debut campaign to remember with Toronto, scoring 22 goals, including two hat-tricks, and providing 16 assists in 33 games.

The diminutive 28-year-old's combined goals and assists total of 38 broke the previous record set by San Jose Earthquakes' 2012 MVP winner Chris Wondolowski.

It proved to be a landslide win in the final vote for ex-Juventus man Giovinco, who garnered 87.27 per cent of club votes, 94.37 per cent of media votes and won the approval of 77.33 per cent of his fellow professionals.

Kei Kamara of Columbus Crew and Sporting Kansas City midfielder Benny Feilhaber were second and third respectively.

Giovinco's form for Toronto, which also secured him the MLS gongs for of Golden Boot and Newcomer of the Year, resulted in a return to the Italy national side for the conclusion of their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign.

Inspired by Giovinco's heroics, Toronto reached the MLS Cup play-offs for the first time in their nine-year history before suffering a 3-0 defeat to rivals Montreal Impact in the opening round.