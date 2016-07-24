Toronto's hat-trick hero Giovinco: I'm back
Sebastian Giovinco scored three goals against DC United on Saturday to end an eight-game MLS drought.
After ending his goalscoring drought courtesy of a hat-trick, Toronto FC star and reigning MLS MVP Sebastian Giovinco announced he is back.
Giovinco had gone eight league matches without scoring but a three-goal haul in Toronto's 4-1 drubbing of DC United changed all that on Saturday.
And the Italy international forward snapped his drought in style with two stunning first-half free-kicks, with the hat-trick completed late in the match.
He's backkkkkkkkkk. July 24, 2016
"Yes, I'm back," Giovinco said post-match after helping Toronto improve to 27 points from 20 matches, enough for fifth position in the Eastern Conference.
"I'm happy to have scored. We're still a little behind [in the standings], but it's a good start.
"Like I've said before, for a striker, scoring is always very important. Not scoring for eight games is really difficult. I just tried to stay calm.
"We tried to stay together during that time, and hopefully this is going to push us forward."
You gotta be kidding. What a goal. July 24, 2016
There is something about Giovinco and DC, having scored six goals in four matches against the American capital club.
"It just happened. As a striker, [I'm] always trying to find goals," he added.
"Maybe [I'm] apologetic that it was against DC that I scored so many, but it has to be done."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.