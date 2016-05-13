Torres: Euro 2016 selection would be a surprise

Fernando Torres admits it would be a big surprise to be called up by Spain for Euro 2016 but refused to rule himself out of selection.

Torres has been one of the most prolific Spaniards in 2016, scoring nine goals since the turn of the year to help Atletico Madrid qualify for the Champions League final and push for the La Liga title.

The 32-year-old's form has seen him move right back into contention for a spot in Vicente del Bosque's 23-man squad for the Euros in France.

However, with his last international appearance coming almost two years ago at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the two-time European champion remains realistic about his chances.

"It's been two years since I was involved with Spain and it'll be a surprise to be on the list," Torres told the EFE.

"But I hope I am in Vicente del Bosque's plans.

"I don't like to talk about the squad selection because it's misinterpreted.

"But I've never had a problem with the selection and I've always given everything.

"If I didn't want to go, I would have withdrawn from the selection and I've never done that."