Torres keen to repay Atletico Madrid faith

The 30-year-old was unveiled at the Vicente Calderon on Sunday after agreeing an 18-month loan move back to his former club from Milan.

Torres left Atletico in 2007 to join Liverpool, and went on to play for Chelsea and Milan, yet his form has severely dipped in recent seasons.

The striker was quick to thank head coach Diego Simeone for giving him the chance to resurrect his career in the Spanish capital, and has his sights set on leading the club to titles.

"I want to thank everyone who made my return possible," he said. "Simeone has been very important for my return, he has put a lot of faith in me from the start.

"I know how demanding he was as a player, so I can imagine as a coach it will be even more.

"It is a very special and exciting day for me. There are still many things I want to win and I'll try to do that here, I hope it succeeds.

"I have seen how strong this team is from the outside, and now I want to enjoy it from the inside. I've been waiting and dreaming that this could be a reality."

Torres could make his Atletico return on Wednesday when they host city rivals Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey.