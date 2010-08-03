Torres remains loyal to Liverpool

"I am really happy to be back, really happy to stay with all my team mates. My commitment and loyalty to the club and to the fans is the same as it was on my first day when I signed," the striker told the club's website after his first training session.

"I felt at home from the first day (I signed). I feel the fans love me and everyone knows I am really happy here and really happy to play at Anfield.

With Roy Hodgson taking over as manager from Rafa Benitez and the club in the middle of takeover talks, Torres said he is focused entirely on bringing trophies to Anfield.

"I really appreciated the fact that Roy came out to see me while I was on my holidays. He told me about his plans for the club and what he wanted from me and I appreciated that. I hope he will be the right man to reach the targets of Liverpool and I am really looking forward to working with him."

Torres, who struggled for form during the World Cup and suffered a thigh injury late in the final, said he was training on his own at the moment but was hopeful of returning to full fitness in time for the club's first league game against Arsenal on August 15.

"I have less than two weeks to get ready but I felt really good in my first session back with the physios and the doctor," he said.

"I will try to be fit as soon as possible and I am looking forward to playing at Anfield again. I'm excited about the new season and about the targets of the club."

Torres said he was also looking forward to working with England midfielder Joe Cole, a summer signing from Chelsea.

"I think Joe is exactly the kind of player we need to improve the history of our club," he said. "We are keeping our best players and so it's nice to be back with them. Hopefully we can play together as soon as possible.

"He is the kind of player I like to play with and the kind of player who can take the team to a higher level. His passing is unbelievable so hopefully he can start the season well because I am sure he will be a key player for us."

