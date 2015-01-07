Torres to start cup clash against Real Madrid

The Spaniard has joined his boyhood club on loan until the end of the 2015-16 campaign from Milan.

Torres, 30, has made 10 appearances in the Serie A this season – and that, along with training, is enough for him to start at the Vicente Calderon.

"Fernando Torres has been training and playing for Milan. He played, if I am not mistaken, 10 matches there," Atletico coach Diego Simeone told a media conference on Tuesday.

"He has been training with us for a few days, so tomorrow he is going to start in the team, I hope he has a great match and helps us find what we need to move forward."

Simeone is wary of Real can produce, despite Carlo Ancelotti's men seeing their 22-match winning run come to an end with a loss to Valencia on Sunday.

He rubbished suggestions his team's city rivals were unfit after the mid-season La Liga break.

"I have been watching Real Madrid a lot and they don't lack fitness. The other day they played an intense match against Valencia. They have just won the Club World Cup," Simeone said.

"I always expect a great match because they have great players, who won many matches before. They have an awesome coach and I am expecting to face a very strong team."