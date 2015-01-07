Torres to start cup clash against Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres is set to start Wednesday's Copa del Rey clash against Real Madrid.
The Spaniard has joined his boyhood club on loan until the end of the 2015-16 campaign from Milan.
Torres, 30, has made 10 appearances in the Serie A this season – and that, along with training, is enough for him to start at the Vicente Calderon.
"Fernando Torres has been training and playing for Milan. He played, if I am not mistaken, 10 matches there," Atletico coach Diego Simeone told a media conference on Tuesday.
"He has been training with us for a few days, so tomorrow he is going to start in the team, I hope he has a great match and helps us find what we need to move forward."
Simeone is wary of Real can produce, despite Carlo Ancelotti's men seeing their 22-match winning run come to an end with a loss to Valencia on Sunday.
He rubbished suggestions his team's city rivals were unfit after the mid-season La Liga break.
"I have been watching Real Madrid a lot and they don't lack fitness. The other day they played an intense match against Valencia. They have just won the Club World Cup," Simeone said.
"I always expect a great match because they have great players, who won many matches before. They have an awesome coach and I am expecting to face a very strong team."
