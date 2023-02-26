Tottenham assistant Cristian Stellini keeps 100% record with win over Chelsea

Tottenham assistant Cristian Stellini conserved his 100% record in the absence of manager Antonio Conte as Spurs beat Chelsea 2-0 on Sunday.

Stellini is in charge while Conte recovers from a recent operation and the Italian led the Lilywhites to a 2-0 victory over the Blues in a London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane scored the goals in the second half as Spurs beat Chelsea for the first time in their new stadium and piled more pressure on Blues manager Graham Potter.

It was fourth win out of four for Stellini, who took charge of the 2-1 victory at Marseille last November when Conte was suspended.

More recently, Stellini has taken charge of Premier League wins over Manchester City, West Ham and now Chelsea.

After beating City, Tottenham lost 4-1 away to Leicester and 1-0 at AC Milan, but Conte was back in charge for those games before deciding he needed more time to recuperate following his surgery.