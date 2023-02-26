Tottenham assistant Cristian Stellini keeps 100% record with win over Chelsea
Tottenham assistant Cristian Stellini has won all four of his matches when manager Antonio Conte has been absent this season
Tottenham assistant Cristian Stellini conserved his 100% record in the absence of manager Antonio Conte as Spurs beat Chelsea 2-0 on Sunday.
Stellini is in charge while Conte recovers from a recent operation and the Italian led the Lilywhites to a 2-0 victory over the Blues in a London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane scored the goals in the second half as Spurs beat Chelsea for the first time in their new stadium and piled more pressure on Blues manager Graham Potter.
It was fourth win out of four for Stellini, who took charge of the 2-1 victory at Marseille last November when Conte was suspended.
More recently, Stellini has taken charge of Premier League wins over Manchester City, West Ham and now Chelsea.
After beating City, Tottenham lost 4-1 away to Leicester and 1-0 at AC Milan, but Conte was back in charge for those games before deciding he needed more time to recuperate following his surgery.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
FourFourTwo Newsletter
Get the best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Get the best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.