Tottenham bid for Leandro turned down

The talented Brazilian has been attracting interest across Europe after a superb return of 22 goals in 24 appearances for the club.

However, it is Tottenham that have made the first move for his signature due to both clubs' commercial relationship, which helped secure the signing of midfielder Sandro last summer.

“It's the first offer that we have received and we have refused it," Luigi told the Brazilian media.

"I said I didn't want to sell now. I warned that he'll only leave at the end of the year and for more money.

"Tottenham has offered €12 million for Damiao, but we think that it's not enough for a player that is 21-years-old and that has an excellent future."

On Thursday, Internacional coach Paulo Roberto Falcao admitted that Leandro’s departure this summer is inevitable.

However, Spurs’ original offer falls way short of the club's £17 million valuation for the Samba starlet.

By Ben McAleer