Tottenham boosted as Kane is passed fit to face Swansea

Tottenham forward Harry Kane has been passed fit to play against Swansea City in the Premier League on Sunday.

The England international missed the second leg of Spurs' successful Europa League last-32 tie against Fiorentina on Thursday having suffered a broken nose in the FA Cup loss to Crystal Palace four days prior.

But Tottenham have confirmed that Kane will be fit to return against Swansea at White Hart Lane after undergoing a procedure to fix the problem and he will wear a protective face mask in matches for "the next few weeks" to avoid further damage to the area.

Kane's return is a big boost for head coach Mauricio Pochettino, with the striker having 16 Premier League goals to his name this season – a tally only bettered by Leicester City's Jamie Vardy.

Spurs are under pressure to record a victory after title rivals Leicester's last-gasp win against Norwich City on Saturday moved them five points clear of them and Arsenal at the top of the table.

Despite Kane's return, Pochettino will have to do without Tom Carroll (Achilles), Mousa Dembele (groin), Clinton N'Jie and Jan Vertonghen (both knee), who all remain ruled out.