Tottenham can stop Suarez, says Holtby

The German has scored twice in the past three for Spurs in all competitions, most recently netting against Anzhi on Thursday as the Londoners stayed unbeaten in the UEFA Europa League group stages.



But Holtby's next assignment is to deal with a Suarez-led Liverpool at White Hart Lane, but he feels the hosts will be capable of dealing with the English Premier League's golden boot frontrunner.



"In the last couple of games you have seen how deadly they are, especially with Suarez up front in cracking form," Holtby said.



"But we have the ability to stop him and if you see the game they lost against Hull, defensively they did really well against Suarez. We have to do similar things."



Spurs boss Andre Villas-Boas has been under the pump after their 6-0 humbling at the hands of Manchester City earlier in the season - something Holtby described as a 'disaster game' - but the side has responded with positive results to sit sixth in the table.



And Holtby said it was key for the club to maintain their momentum, with Spurs unbeaten in three - including winning their past two - in the league.



"With the momentum we have, these good performances in the last two weeks, we have to show it against a big side like Liverpool, especially at home," Holtby said.



Holtby said their three-game run without loss has them ready to tackle the second-placed Reds.



"We played against Manchester United at home, where we had a lot of pressure on us, had a good result but unfortunately we didn't win that game, but we could have," he said.



"Then we had two difficult games (Fulham and Sunderland away) against teams who sit with their backs to the wall and it wasn't easy, but we won both. Now we are ready to play Liverpool.



"Confidence is now up to a level where we can play against a very good Liverpool side, who will come here and give us a battle. But we are up for it, and we have to play our attacking football."