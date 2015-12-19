Tottenham can win titles - Pochettino

Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino is confident the club have built the foundation to "win some titles" in the future.

Pochettino's Tottenham boast some of the most promising English youngsters, with the likes of Dele Alli and Eric Dier establishing themselves as key figures in the club's starting XI.

Tottenham - fifth in the table - have only lost twice in the Premier League this season and are among the clubs battling for top-four finish and a place in the Champions League.

And Pochettino believes Tottenham have the potential to compete for titles in the near future.

"It is difficult to be consistent when you start," he said.

"At Tottenham after 18 months we have put the basis for sure in the future to win some titles. We are sure because the basis is very strong.

"We have a very young squad that can only improve for the future. We only need time. We have the youngest team in the Premier League so sometimes we have to expect that we have bad days, like we had Sunday [a 2-1 loss to Newcastle United].

"It is important to analyse and say, 'Hey, we need to learn about that and move on quick' because football doesn't wait for you.

"We take a risk to have a younger player in the squad so we need to help them a lot. That is important to be consistent.

"We have been consistent from the beginning but different moments will be tough for them and now they need to have the tools to move forward."

Tottenham will be looking to return to winning ways when they travel to face Southampton at St Mary's on Saturday.