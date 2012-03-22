Tottenham confirm pre-season plans

It will be the first time since 2010 that they have made the trip across the Atlantic and will come up against New York Red Bulls and LA Galaxy as part of the training camp in America.

"We [Tottenham Hotspur] are delighted to confirm that the First Team squad will travel to the United States of America as part of a pre-season training camp ahead of the 2012-13 campaign," a statement read on the club’s official website.

Upon the announcement of the tour, chairman Daniel Levy said: "The Club is proud of its reputation for playing entertaining football and we believe this attacking style is responsible for the significant rise in the number of fans across the USA in recent years.

"This tour presents us with a great opportunity to give something back to those fans and also introduce new supporters to the Spurs way of playing football."

Spurs manager Harry Redknapp was happy with the news that the club will be heading to America for pre-season, adding: "The facilities will be first class and the opposition will provide a great test for the squad.

"We know how good the MLS sides are from two summers ago when we faced San Jose Earthquakes and New York Red Bulls. We can expect another tough encounter when we face the Red Bulls again this time.

"Playing the winners of the MLS Cup in LA Galaxy will provide a real challenge too - any team that includes proven international performers like Robbie Keane, Landon Donovan and David Beckham are sure to be top drawer.

"I have fantastic memories of America from my days playing at Seattle Sounders and, more recently, our last visit there two years ago."

The top-four hopefuls will come up against LA Galaxy at the Home Depot Center on Tuesday July 24 and New York Red Bulls at the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday July 31.