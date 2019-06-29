Tottenham could make major signing next week

Mauricio Pochettino looks set to make Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele his first signing of the summer, and the deal could be completed as early as next week.

Spurs' interest in Ndombele has been well documented, but this week Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas warned Daniel Levy to make his move quickly, or else the price would go up.

According to French football expert Julien Laurens, Levy has paid attention. Speaking to Talksport, he said:

“Next week Spurs and Lyon have tabled more talks. The second offer from Spurs will probably come in, which I believe will be the right offer – £70 million with bonuses included.

“He will be perfect [for Spurs]. It’s exactly the kind of player that Pochettino likes. He is very powerful, a box-to-box midfielder, who could also sit deep a bit and get that power in front of the back four to protect it."

Ndombele would be Spurs' second signing since the arrival of Lucas Moura in January 2018 (Leeds's Jack Clarke is expected to join first), and at that fee he would become their record signing too.

Despite thriving without adding a single new face last season, Pochettino has pressured Levy to hand him a bigger budget this summer as he attempts to build a side that can challenge for the title. Could Ndombele be the final piece of the puzzle?

NOW READ

5 lessons Tottenham must learn from their Champions League final defeat

Quiz! Can you name the top three Premier League assisters from these nations?