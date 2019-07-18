Tottenham defender Danny Rose wanted by giants in France and Germany

The 29-year-old has been left out of the Spurs squad for their pre-season tour to Singapore as he looks to find a new club.

Sky Sports News believes that the Ligue 1 champions are at the front of the queue for his signature as things stand.

Spurs have set a £20 million asking price for the experienced defender, who joined the north London club from Leeds United in 2007.

PSG could face competition from Bundesliga outfit Schalke as interest builds.

Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon has been lined up as a replacement if Rose leaves the club this summer.

Now read...

QUIZ! Can you name the 28 managers who've bossed three or more Premier League clubs?

FEATURE 11 world-class players who nearly joined unfashionable Premier League clubs