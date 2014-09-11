Tottenham deny claims surrounding takeover

Reports of a potential sale emerged a day after it was announced plans for a new stadium had been held up.

A compulsory purchase order (CPO) was pushed through by the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government Eric Pickles in July to allow Tottenham to press ahead with construction work that was hoped to be completed by 2017.

However, landowners Archway Sheet Metal Works Ltd and the Josif family have exercised their right to challenge the CPO in the High Court, meaning that the project will now be subject to further delays.

As a result, Tottenham's hopes of continuing playing at White Hart Lane while work is carried out have now been shelved in order to speed up the construction time, leaving the Premier League club with no choice but to find a new home for the 2017-18 campaign.

However, the north London outfit have moved to quash rumours surrounding the club's ownership.

"The stadium redevelopment plans are a significant part of the future for both our club and the local area and represent a complex infrastructure project that requires funding," read a club statement.

"This substantial construction project requires discussions with multiple providers of finance so that the optimum financing package can be achieved.

"To this end, we have appointed [financial advisors] Rothschild to advise us on those options.

"Accordingly, we are at a stage where we are starting to engage with a number of financing institutions and potential funders in respect of the new stadium development project.

"Contrary to recent press speculation, neither the club, nor its majority shareholder, are in any takeover discussions and the focus of the club is fully on delivering the new stadium project."