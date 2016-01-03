Tottenham deserved to win - Alli

Dele Alli believes a 1-1 draw against Everton was harsh on Tottenham following their display at Goodison Park.

Mauricio Pochettino's side dominated the first half but were forced to come from a goal down after Aaron Lennon's fine strike, with Alli's brilliant finish levelling the score before half-time.

Hugo Lloris made a superb save to deny Muhamed Besic late on but Alli, who saw team-mates Harry Kane and Ben Davies hit the woodwork early on, insists a win would not have flattered Spurs.

"We definitely deserved more. It shows how well we're doing to come away to Everton and be disappointed with a 1-1, but the boys played well," he told Sky Sports.

Defender Toby Alderweireld agreed Tottenham merited maximum points, adding: "I think first half was one of the best this season, we were very unlucky and could've scored one or two goals.

"But we have a lot of character and we showed that after the goal. But I think we lost two points today.

"I think we're very solid at the back, we have a lot of quality in front to make a difference. If we keep playing like this the results will come."