Tottenham fans call for Daniel Levy exit in Aston Villa loss following Nagelsmann news

Tottenham fans voiced their increasing disapproval of chairman Daniel Levy during the 2-1 loss away to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

Following the news on Friday that former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is not under consideration for the manager's job after Antonio Conte left the club in March and ex-Spurs favourite Mauricio Pochettino close to joining London rivals Chelsea, Levy and owners ENIC received a barrage of abuse online.

And that was reflected at kick-off in Birmingham as Tottenham's travelling support chanted 'Levy out' as soon as the first whistle sounded at Villa Park.

Spurs conceded in the opening 10 minutes for the fourth Premier League game in a row as Jacob Ramsey put Villa in front inside eight minutes.

Douglas Luiz extended their advantage after 72 minutes as Unai Emery's side went on to win despite a late penalty from Harry Kane.

Tottenham, with Ryan Mason as interim manager, remain in sixth place but are only two goals better off than Aston Villa in seventh.

Spurs and Villa are just two points ahead of Brighton, with the Seagulls having played three fewer fixtures than those two.