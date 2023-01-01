Tottenham fans tell Daniel Levy to 'get out of our club' during defeat to Aston Villa

By Ben Hayward
A section of Tottenham fans chanted 'Daniel Levy, get out of our club' during Sunday's 2-0 loss to Aston Villa in the Premier League

A section of Tottenham fans turned against club chairman Daniel Levy during Spurs' 2-0 loss at home to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Spurs fell behind for the 10th game in a row and started the year with a disappointing defeat in another abject display at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

With Antonio Conte's side 2-0 down and heading for a fourth loss in their last seven Premier League games, fans in the South Stand called for Levy to leave the club.

"Daniel Levy, get out of our club," a large number of fans could be heard chanting.

Spurs started the season strongly, but are now down in fifth place after picking up just seven points from their last seven Premier League games.

Conte's side are away to Crystal Palace next in the Premier League on Wednesday, before a north London derby at home to leaders Arsenal on January 15th and two meetings with Manchester City after that, either side of a game against Fulham.

Levy has been at Tottenham since 2001 and in that time, Spurs have won just one trophy: the League Cup in 2008.

