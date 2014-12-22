Tottenham forward Kane targets 20 goals

Kane has scored 14 goals in all competitions - including seven in the UEFA Europa League - and has scored in Spurs' past three matches in all competitions, all of which have been wins.

The 21-year-old has four Premier League goals from 13 appearances, to usurp Emmanuel Adebayor (two from 10), Roberto Soldado (one from 11) and Erik Lamela (one from 17).

And he has no plans to stop scoring, setting his bar higher as he strives to help Spurs push for a UEFA Champions League spot - something Mauricio Pochettino's men sit four points outside of through 17 matches.

"My first target was 10 goals and I have reached that," Kane said.

"My next target is 20 goals. I've got 14 now, so six to go. I'll continue to take each game as it comes and try to do my best.

"Obviously I have been given a chance this season and have done the right things so far. There is still a long way to go.

"There are still plenty of games left and hopefully I can keep playing and keep scoring."

And Kane, who has shone on the continental scene averaging one goal per game in the second-tier Europa League, said he understands the club's supporters are hungry to be among Europe's elite.

"I'm a Spurs fan and any Tottenham fan will tell you it's a big thing. I know how much it means to everybody involved with the club," he said.

Kane said his meteoric rise this season is proof spending money is not the only way to be successful in the English top flight, as the Spurs youth graduate has always had the one employer - albeit he has been sent on loan four times.

"Sometimes young English players who come through the ranks, don't always get the chance at the top level," the England Under-21 international said.

"I have been fortunate enough to get a chance and I've been able to take it.

"So it proves you don't always have to buy players. There are players who are home-grown and ready to prove themselves. That's the case here."