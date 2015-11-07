Tottenham have clicked under Pochettino, says Eriksen

Christian Eriksen said his team-mates love playing for Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino as they bid to extend their unbeaten streak in the Premier League against Arsenal.

Tottenham travel to the Emirates on Sunday, having not lost in the league since their opening-day defeat against Manchester United in August.

Pochettino and Co. have won five and drawn as many following the 1-0 loss at Old Trafford, scoring 19 goals and conceding just eight in the process, to be fifth in the Premier League standings.

Tottenham are also flying high in Europe and top Europa League Group J with two games still to play.

And speaking ahead of the North London derby, Denmark international midfielder Eriksen feels Tottenham have clicked under the Argentine manager.

"It's always more comfortable to play in a team when we are winning more than losing," Eriksen told Sky Sports.

"Everyone is really happy at where we are. We've shown we have good players and enjoy playing with each other.

"In the beginning [of Pochettino's tenure] there were a lot of things we needed to recognise, needed to remember, but now the players around us know where to go. Normally we have an idea.

"It's the best connection with the squad. Everyone is down to earth, easy to speak with and easy to play with.

"[Pochettino] found a solution for what we needed, because we were a young team. We hopefully will play as quick as we can, we want to go forward, we want to attack, we want to score goals.

"It's nice to play in, especially when you are an attacking player."