Tottenham hit for six by Newcastle after incredible first half at St. James' Park
Tottenham were 3-0 down inside 10 minutes in a humiliating defeat away to top-four rivals Newcastle at St. James' Park
Tottenham conceded three goals inside 10 minutes in a humilating 6-1 defeat away to Newcastle at St. James Park on Sunday.
Spurs started the day three minutes behind Newcastle in the race for a top four finish and were looking to close the gap on the Magpies, but they found themselves blown away in an incredible spell from Eddie Howe's side.
Jacob Murphy gave Newcastle the lead after just two minutes and Joelinton made it 2-0 just four later.
Murphy then added another with still just nine minutes on the clock, before two strikes in quick succession from Alexander Isak.
That meant it was 5-0 to the Magpies after 21 minutes, with less than a quarter of the game played.
There were no further goals in the remainder of the first halk and Harry Kane pulled one back for Tottenham four minutes into the second half.
But any hopes of a revival were put to bed as Callum Wilson restored Newcastle's five-goal advantage after 67 minutes in an incredible game.
Newcastle move back up to third place, although fourth-placed Manchester United have a game in hand.
Spurs are still in fifth, six points behind Newcastle and Manchester United, and just two ahead of Aston Villa.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
