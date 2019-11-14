Tottenham fear three stars could follow Danny Rose's lead and leave for free

Danny Rose yesterday stated he wouldn't be leaving Tottenham until his contract ends in 18 months time.

Rose claimed Daniel Levy made it clear the club won't offer him a new deal, so he declared he'll run down his current one.

The England international has spent over ten years at Spurs after joining from Leeds United's academy in 2007.

His rise to prominence saw him become a regular starter for Spurs for a number of years.

Only recently has the 29-year-old been out of Mauricio Pochettino's favour, with the likes of Ben Davies being preferred.

Rose's success, however, has not brought happiness all of the time - he has been very vocal on the subject of his own depression and mental health in football.

His outspokenness has somewhat shifted the way players are viewed in England and has paved the way for other expressions of player-power.

His latest public call-out has left Daniel Levy and the rest of the Spurs board fearful that he may inspire other players to follow suit, according to the Daily Star.

Christian Eriksen, who made clear his intentions to leave the club last summer, is out of contract next summer and will be free to negotiate with prospective clubs in January.

It's understood that clubs won't be keen to pay what Tottenham may demand for the Dane and will instead opt to get a pre-contract agreement in place.

The same can be said for Belgian centre-back pairing Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen - who are both yet to renew their current contracts.

Players and their agents are more inclined to follow the Bosman ruling because, as there is no transfer fee involved, it allows them to negotiate more valuable contracts.

Levy is reported to be concerned because this will come at a huge cost to Spurs and the funds they hoped to raise from player sales.

