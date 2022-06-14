Tottenham report: Spurs agree £25m deal for midfield superstar – in a transfer that will anger Arsenal fans

Tottenham have beaten Arsenal to a Premier League midfielder that has long been linked with a move to north London.

Spurs are busy improving a squad that pipped their fiercest rivals to fourth in the league last season, having already completed a deal for Ivan Perisic in the early days of the transfer window. Fraser Forster is set to join on a free transfer, while Djed Spence, who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, is expected next.

Despite bringing in Rodrigo Bentancur in January, however, Conte is not satisfied with his lot in midfield and has moved to correct that.

According to the Times (opens in new tab), the Lilywhites have secured Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder, Yves Bissouma, for £25 million.

Bissouma was thought to be leaving the Amex last season when Graham Potter sought to bring in Enock Mwepu from Red Bull Salzburg. Bissouma never left Sussex, however, and has had another solid season for the Seagulls.

Personal terms are yet to be agreed with the Malian, who is entering the final year of his contract.

The 25-year-old was particularly impressive last season for Brighton against Tottenham, when Potter's side recorded an unlikely win away from home.

Bissouma is valued at around £31.5m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

