Manchester United report: Tottenham in shock move for Marcus Rashford

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford could be Tottenham Hotspur-bound this summer.

That's according to reports that suggest the England star is wanted by Antonio Conte to bolster the attack in north London alongside international teammate Harry Kane, despite his poor season at Old Trafford.

Both United and Tottenham are set for big summers: Erik ten Hag has taken control in the northwest and wants to reinforce the squad in virtually every position on the field, while Conte is strengthening his team ahead of Champions League football next term.

(Image credit: Getty)

Caught Offside (opens in new tab) have reported the interest that the Lilywhites apparently have in Rashford, while The Times (opens in new tab) claim that the 24-year-old has rebuffed advanced to move to the capital.

Rumours have circulated for a while now that Ten Hag is interested in cashing in on a number of big names, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire. Rashford was left out of plenty of Ralf Rangnick's starting XIs towards the backend of last season, with the German preferring another United academy graduate, Anthony Elanga.

With a World Cup on the horizon, Rashford may be persuaded to seek pastures new – especially since he hasn't been selected for either of the past two England squads.

(Image credit: Getty)

Reports certainly suggest however that the Red Devils No.10 is happy to compete for a starting berth at United, despite rumours that the likes of Arsenal and Barcelona are courting him for his signature.

Rashford is valued at around £63 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Manchester United stories

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the press as he takes control of the Red Devils. The 52-year-old has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo remains a part of his plans heading into next season, while suggesting that he may need patience to transform Old Trafford in his image.

There could be plenty of incomings: Frenkie de Jong remains a key target at £67.5m, while Raphinha of Leeds is on the radar. Jurrien Timber is one name heavily linked, while United are long-term admirers of Lazio man Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

One slightly leftfield potential buy would be Christian Eriksen from Brentford, who is out of contract following the end of the season.