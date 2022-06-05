Steven Bergwijn wants to leave Tottenham amid Ajax reports

Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn has admitted he wants to leave Spurs this summer amid reports of a possible move to Ajax.

Bergwijn has seen his opportunities limited under Antonio Conte and was close to joining Ajax in the January transfer window, but ended up staying at Tottenham following his heroics in the dramatic late win over Leicester.

Those two goals deep into added time meant it was difficult for Spurs to move him on, but still he struggled for minutes in the latter part of the season.

"I'm at Oranje (the Dutch national team) now and then we'll have a look," he told AD while away on international duty. "It would be nice if there was clarity soon. I just have to go and play.

"But I want to leave Spurs now, that's for sure."

Tottenham qualified for next season's Champions League, but Bergwijn admits his decision this summer will not depend on playing in Europe's premier club competition.

"That's not even top priority," he said. "Though it would be nice. What's important is that I'm going to play.

"I wasn't allowed to leave Spurs in the winter and then I didn't have any problems. The last few months I was hardly looked after there. Now I want to play somewhere weekly."

Bergwijn joined Tottenham from PSV Eindhoven in January 2020 for £27 million and has scored eight goals in 83 appearances for the north London club.