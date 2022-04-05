Tottenham report: Spurs to sign 'the best English wonderkid of his age' ahead of Chelsea
Tottenham are planning for the future and could tie up a deal for a phenomenal English talent before Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on an English wonderkid ahead of Chelsea.
The European champions are currently in the midst of an effective transfer ban, following government sanctions made against their owner, Roman Abramovich. This has somewhat scuppered plans for new signings – and even contract extensions.
Spurs have stolen a march on their London rivals and are in the mix for Derby County goalkeeper Jack Thompson, with Manchester City reportedly also interested.
That's according to The Sun, who say that the 15-year-old is likely to leave the Championship strugglers imminently. Thompson has been described as the best goalkeeping prospect of his age in England right now could well be fast-tracked to one day replace Hugo Lloris – who signed a new deal recently.
This seems part of a wider scheme from the Lilywhites, who have begun targeting younger players in a move to lower the average age of the squad. Dejan Kulusevski joined from Juventus in January, while the likes of Bristol City's Alex Scott and Hull City's Keane Lewis-Potter have also been touted for moves to north London.
Tottenham now find themselves level on points in fourth place in the Premier League, ahead of bitter rivals Arsenal on goal difference – though the Gunners' game in hand comes away at Chelsea.
Antonio Conte has been vocal in recent weeks about the direction that Tottenham need to head in, claiming that Steven Bergwijn needs to believe in himself a little more and stating just how important it is to win the race for the top four.
Spurs have been linked with a number of youngsters, too. Hugo Ekitike is reportedly on the radar, as is Charles De Ketelaere.
One surprising report states that the club are interested in Memphis Depay.
