Tottenham report: South American superstar ready for £34m summer move

Tottenham are lining up talks with a South American wonderkid over a £36 million summer transfer.

The January transfer window may well be in full swing but Spurs manager Antonio Conte is out of contract at the end of the season. The Italian has been outspoken throughout his reign in north London about being backed in the market – and so the club are looking to the long-term.

With funds limited this month, it makes sense for the Lilywhites to be targeting deals in the summer. As well as another attacker for depth and a right wing-back to challenge Matt Doherty and Emerson Royal – Sporting pair Marcus Edwards and Pedro Porro have been touted – Conte would ideally love another centre-back.

Sporting stars Edwards and Porro have been linked with moves to north London this month (Image credit: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP via Getty Images)

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab) says that next up for the summer window is Bayer Leverkusen star Piero Hincapie – and that Spurs have made their opening moves.

Speaking to House Of Champions: A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast (opens in new tab), the Italian journalist said, “They’re going to have a meeting in the next days to discuss Piero Hincapie with people close to the player: the target is for the summer more than January.”

“Left-footed, very good player also on Inter and Napoli’s list for the summer.”

Tottenham currently have the likes of Ben Davies and the on-loan Clement Lenglet as their first-choice options for the left-sided centre-back role in Conte's back three. Hincapie, however, is accomplished in both back three and four systems, good on the ball and still just 21.

Piero Hincapie of Ecuador poses during the official World Cup 2022 portrait session (Image credit: David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The Ecuadorian is extremely highly-rated, however. It's thought that Bayer Leverkusen could demand as much as €36m for the player.

Hincapie is valued at €25m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Tottenham stories

Two England stars are on the radar for Spurs. Tottenham have been linked with a shock swoop for Harry Maguire, who could leave Manchester United this year. James Maddison could be about to leave Leicester, meanwhile, according to their manager Brendan Rodgers.