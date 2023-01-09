Tottenham report: Harry Maguire tipped to make shock move

Tottenham could make a surprise move for Harry Maguire, to bring the Manchester United captain to north London for the second half of the season.

Maguire became the most expensive English player of all time when he made the move to Old Trafford in 2019. His time in the north-west has been mixed, however, with fierce criticism of his game common over the past three and a half years, despite Gareth Southgate's unwavering loyalty in picking him for England duty during this time.

United manager Erik ten Hag is seemingly phasing out the 29-year-old, who assumed the club captaincy following the departure of Antonio Valencia. Maguire is no longer a regular in the Red Devils' backline and finds himself behind the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, while Luke Shaw has been utilised as a centre-back lately, too.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has seemingly lost faith in Harry Maguire (Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Now, Tottenham could offer an exit route for the defender, with football.london (opens in new tab) suggesting that Maguire's impressive past displays on the left of a back three could make him perfect for Antonio Conte's football.

Maguire first played in a three-man defence for his country back at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and has been used there periodically since, with his lack of mobility covered by two other centre-backs.

"He impressed at the World Cup to demonstrate that there are quality performances still to come," football.london notes, while linking the likes of Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Leicester City and West Ham United with a move for the defender, either permanently or on loan.

Tottenham currently have Ben Davies and Clement Lenglet as their primary options on the left of Conte's back three.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte is openly welcoming January investment (Image credit: Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

According to the Manchester Evening News (opens in new tab), Ten Hag wants to keep his skipper around until the end of the season – though if Maguire asks for a move away from Manchester in order to realise his playing time requests, Tottenham could be the perfect move in order to give him Champions League football and regular game time.

Maguire is valued at around €30 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

Red-hot Rennes striker Martin Terrier has also been linked with a switch to North London, although Spurs could face competition from Manchester United for the Frenchman.