Tottenham lose Son to foot injury

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min is a major doubt for Thursday's Europa League clash with Monaco and this weekend's Premier League trip to Swansea City with a foot injury.

The South Korea international has made an impressive start to his time at White Hart Lane with three goals in his first four appearances in all competitions.

However, he looks set to miss at least the next two fixtures after suffering a foot problem during Tottenham's 4-1 victory over Manchester City last Saturday.

"Heung-Min Son sustained a foot injury in a challenge during Saturday's win v Man City and has spent the past few days being reviewed," the club posted on Twitter.

"Our medical staff will monitor Son's progress during his rehabilitation in order to determine when he will be fit to return to training."