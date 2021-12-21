Tottenham missing Ryan Sessegnon for West Ham tie

Tottenham will be without Ryan Sessegnon for the Carabao Cup quarter-final with West Ham.

Sessegnon suffered a muscular injury in Sunday’s draw with Liverpool and could be ruled out for a fortnight, joining fellow defender Cristian Romero (hamstring) on the sidelines.

Boss Antonio Conte revealed that no players in his squad are testing positive for coronavirus any more.

West Ham will be without suspended defender Vladimir Coufal, who serves a one-game ban for his dismissal in the recent defeat at Arsenal.

Fellow defenders Kurt Zouma and Ben Johnson (both hamstring), plus Angelo Ogbonna (knee) and Ryan Fredericks (groin) have all missed out recently.

Boss David Moyes revealed “one or two” had tested positive for Covid-19, but did not specify if they were players or staff members.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Austin, Emerson, Sanchez, Tanganga, Doherty, Davies, Dier, Rodon, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Winks, Skipp, Alli, Moura, Gil, Bergwijn, Kane, Son, Scarlett.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Vlasic, Areola, Noble, Diop, Masuaku, Kral, Perkins, Alese, Ashby, Baptiste.