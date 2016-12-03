Tottenham needed 'a big victory' - Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino believes Tottenham needed "a big victory" against Swansea City after their first Premier League defeat of the season at Chelsea last weekend.

Spurs squandered a one-goal lead to lose 2-1 at Stamford Bridge, having been unbeaten in their opening 12 league games, but they bounced back in style on Saturday.

Pochettino's side romped to a 5-0 win over the Swans, with Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen both netting braces, while Son Heung-min was also on the scoresheet, leaving their manager encouraged.

"I think we fully deserved the result," he said. "We dominated and played well. They didn't shoot and they didn't create chances.

"It was a very good performance. I'm happy and we needed a big victory after Chelsea.

"I don't believe it was the best [performance of the season] – against [Manchester] City we were better. It's important to be close to the top."

Swans manager Bob Bradley, meanwhile, conceded that the ease of Tottenham's triumph showed how much his side must improve.

"Today is a big concern," he told BBC Radio 5live. "I think the starting point was Tottenham, physically, got to every ball faster. On a day like today it feels like we have a long, long way to go.

"There have been other days where I think there have been promising signs. We have work to do.

"We knew coming here was going to be particularly difficult. We have to learn from it, but go forward quickly."