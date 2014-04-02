Tottenham not set for upheaval, says Levy

Tottenham invested heavily in the close-season, spending over £100 million on players, though much of that was recouped by selling Gareth Bale to Real Madrid for a record transfer fee.

Despite the expenditure which brought seven internationals to White Hart Lane, Spurs have failed to fulfil expectations so far this season, and sit eight points adrift of the Premier League top four.

Tim Sherwood replaced Andre Villas-Boas as coach in December, however, reports have suggested that Louis van Gaal will take over at White Hart Lane when he leaves his post as Netherlands boss after the FIFA World Cup.

But chairman Levy is adamant that the end of the campaign will not bring sweeping changes for the London club, who announced profits of £1.5m in their financial results on Wednesday, while also revealing that a new stadium could be completed by 2017.

"At the time of this announcement, we are in sixth position in the Premier League and it has been another season when the top four places have been fiercely contested by at least seven teams," Levy said.

"We have come far in the last decade - we have raised our expectations from a club aiming to be in the top half of the table, to competing in Europe each season - to the point at which we find ourselves disappointed if we don't make Champions League.

"This season we have had to make significant changes, both in respect of coaching and playing staff and yet we are currently only two points less than last season's tally.

"Whilst this season's performances and results have not lived up to expectation, we believe our squad has potential and it is important that we all now show commitment and teamwork to get the best possible finish to the season.

"Our focus therefore is to continue to invest in and develop the squad - we shall not look to a summer of major upheaval, but rather to strengthen in key positions - to play the style of football for which we are famous - and to deliver the new stadium."